Second COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County this week

A Freeborn County resident between 85 and 89 has reportedly died from COVID-19 complications, according to health officials on Thursday.

In the county there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, and another case was listed as probable. The county has reported 8,645 total cases, and 67 residents have died since the pandemic began.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases Thursday with 36 confirmed, and another case listed as probable. The county has reported 9,942 total cases, and 50 county residents have died over the course of the pandemic.

Mower County had 23 newly confirmed cases, with another one listed as probable. The county has recorded 11,472 total cases, 64 of them proving fatal.

Waseca County had six new cases of COVID-19, and seven more were listed as probable. The county has had 5,319 total cases of COVID-19, and 38 county residents have died.

Faribault County reported six new cases. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,636. Forty-nine county residents have died.

Minnesota had 4,462 new cases of coronavirus, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,383,555. Thirty-nine new Minnesotans died as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, raising the state’s total number of fatalities to 11,761.