Sharing love, thanks on Valentine’s Day

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Submitted

In back, from left, Rick Christenson is pictured with Paul Romano, Calvin Jewison, Sophia Schimek and Principal Diane Edwards. In front, from left, are Tillea Goette, Brenna Huper and Caleb Kruger. Provided

On Valentine’s Day many members of the community were surprised with Valentine wishes from the students of St. Casimir’s School in Wells. Working with Rick Christenson of God’s Blessings, the students signed over 300 cards to be shared with residents of the local nursing homes and veterans groups. 

While the students were so pleased to be included in a project that connected them with their community, it also provided the school with the opportunity to demonstrate how God’s grace can be shared in small but significant ways. The school thanks Christenson for including St. Casimir’s School in this project.

