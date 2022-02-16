SMIF seeking applications for Paint the Town Grant

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with regional hardware stores, will be accepting applications for free paint and coating products for community mural, community welcome sign or historic structure projects through its Paint the Town Grant program.

This grant opportunity is available to communities with a population under 10,000 throughout SMIF’s 20-county region. A goal of this program is to encourage local volunteer involvement in the painting process. A total of up to 15 projects will be awarded paint products based on visual impact, public benefit, volunteer participation and community support.

Since 1997, SMIF has helped distribute more than 10,500 gallons of paint to 293 projects in the region through various programs. The Paint the Town Grant program was officially launched in 2015 with regional Ace Hardware and Arrow Hardware and Paint stores.

The participating stores are Arrow Hardware & Paint (store locations: Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Crossroads, Rochester North, St. Peter, Shakopee, St. Cloud), Faribault Ace Hardware, Pellicci Ace Hardware (store locations: Eagan, Farmington, Rosemount, Zumbrota) and St. Charles Ace Hardware. While some participating stores are located outside of SMIF’s region, only communities with populations under 10,000 within SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible to apply.

Applications are due to SMIF by March 31. For more information or to apply visit our website at www.smifoundation.org or contact Jennifer Heien at 507-214-7040; jenniferh@smifoundation.org.