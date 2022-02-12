St. Casimir’s Caldecott Medal winners announced

An assembly was recently held at St. Casimir’s School in Wells in honor of I Love to Read Month during which Principal Diane Edwards announced this year’s SCS Caldecott winners.

The Caldecott Medal is named after the English illustrator Randolph Caldecott. It is awarded each year to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children. Many books get a chance to be included and are honored each year. However, only one winner gets the gold Caldecott medal for the best illustrations.

While there were many beautiful bookmarks created by the students this year, only one illustrator from each grade was awarded the St. Casimir Caldecott Award for the best designed bookmark. The students earning this award were: Pixel Feist in pre-kindergarten; Leona Bushlack, kindergarten; Ayden Koziolek, first grade; Harrison Loyd, second grade; Clara Bushlack, third grade; Sophia Schimek, fourth grade; Priscilla Romano, fifth grade; and Kylee Koziolek, sixth grade.