St. Casimir’s School presents Noah’s Ark Dinner Theater celebration 

Family and friends of the students of St. Casimir’s School in Wells were recently treated to a Noah’s Ark Dinner Theater in celebration of National Catholic Schools Week. This wonderful evening began with a meal prepared by Principal Diane Edwards in the school’s Mike and Donna Druffel Gymnasium, and no one went away hungry, according to a release.

After the meal was the night’s entertainment.

While the play was written and directed by classroom teacher, Lea Nowak, there were many lightbulb moments of “I’ve got an idea!” from the students as they shared in the give-and-take creative process of organizing the program.

The program was a synopsis of the Bible timeline beginning with the creation of the world through the birth of the Son of God. With the students playing several parts throughout the evening, Noah’s ark had a wide variety of animals, and the musicians in “Stay Awake and Be Ready” were plentiful as they paved a musical path to the coming of the Christ Child. With Baby Jesus in the manger, the shepherds keeping watch and the wisemen beginning their voyage, God’s perfect plan was in place.

The school thanked Nowak and Edwards for their spiritual, creative guidance to bring this story to life for the students, families and friends of St. Casimir’s School.

St. Casimir’s School is a faith community where students pray, learn and celebrate together in an environment for children of various faiths.