St. Casimir’s shows creativity and ingenuity

Have you ever been to a Book Tasting event? The students of St. Casimir’s School in Wells hadn’t either — until classroom teacher Camille Tewes invited them to just such an event in recognition of I Love to Read Month.

With some creative planning, Tewes turned the school’s Fr. Mikolai Hall into a book tasting “cafe” in which the students were invited to stop at the assorted tables and choose three books to preview for their menu. The kids really enjoyed sampling all the different book genres available and leaving their reviews for others to read. It was a great way to get kids interested in a variety of subjects.

