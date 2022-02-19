Standout Student: Carter Miller         

Age: 18

Parents: Abi and George Gerdes, Brandon Miller

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If you are from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Halverson two years, and Lakeview four years

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Jeffrey is my favorite teacher because he always makes an effort to develop a strong personal connection with students. His class is the best start to my day and in the halls, him saying hi to me makes me smile.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I am admitted to University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. I will be majoring in construction management.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Work hard and never wish time away.

Teacher comments:

Kevin Gentz: Carter is an awesome male role model. He sets a good example in and out of the classroom. He is highly involved and works hard in class. He pushes himself to be the best. He tries to have fun and makes school enjoyable for others.

Max Jeffrey: Carter is an outstanding student but even a better person. I enjoy having Carter in class; he is a leader and takes the initiative to get things done.

Paul Durbahn: Carter has been a strong leader on our wrestling team. He holds his peers accountable and leads by example. When the younger teammates see him studying and that he takes his academics seriously, they learn that it’s important for athletes to take care of their schoolwork. Carter is a great model student for our community!