Standout Student: Christian Suniga
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
Grade: 8
Age: 14
Parents: Melissa and Robert Suniga
From: Fortunas, California
Elementary:
Hawthorne
Favorite teacher:
Mr. Fiscus because he is a great science teacher.
Favorite book: “My Hero Academia” manga series by Kohei Horikoshi
Current activities: Playing Pokeman, Manic, Zelda
What do you want to do after high school? Become a vet
What advice would you give younger students in Albert Lea?
Do the best you can and you could have a chance of going places.
Teacher comments:
Ken Fiscus, science: Christian is a hard worker and a great example to his classmates. He has helped his classmates in study hall as a math tutor.
Kari Charboneau, English: Christian is a quiet leader within the classroom. He works hard, participates, and encourages others to do the right thing.