Standout Student: Christian Suniga

Grade: 8

Age: 14

Parents: Melissa and Robert Suniga

From: Fortunas, California

Elementary:

Hawthorne

Favorite teacher:

Mr. Fiscus because he is a great science teacher.

Favorite book: “My Hero Academia” manga series by Kohei Horikoshi

Current activities: Playing Pokeman, Manic, Zelda

What do you want to do after high school? Become a vet

What advice would you give younger students in Albert Lea?

Do the best you can and you could have a chance of going places.

Teacher comments:

Ken Fiscus, science: Christian is a hard worker and a great example to his classmates. He has helped his classmates in study hall as a math tutor.

Kari Charboneau, English: Christian is a quiet leader within the classroom. He works hard, participates, and encourages others to do the right thing.