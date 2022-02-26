Standout Student: Terra’nece Price

Age: 13

Parents: Denise Morris and Terrance Price

Where are you from: Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Rassler — helped with math and he made it fun

Favorite book/author: “Pete the Cat”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Orchestra, goes to the gym

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Try your best and have fun

What teachers say:

“Terra always has a positive attitude and is ready for anything that comes her way!”

“Terra Price always comes to class with a smile. She works hard in class, stays after school for extra help and is willing to try hard things. It is fun to see her bubbly personality when working with her one-on-one.”

“TerraNece is friendly and kind to others. She is a hard worker and always puts forth her best effort in anything she does.”

“Terra has had a great attitude every day that she comes to class. She is an extremely hard worker. She comes in everyday ready to be active and she has been working very well with other students.”