Star Class: Winter Olympics

Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 18, 2022
- Over the last two weeks, students at Hawthorne Elementary School have been participating in their Winter Olympics unit with teacher Jeff Groth in physical education. The students have learned about the Olympic torch, Olympic rings and have been able to experience different events that take place in the Winter Olympics. These events include bobsledding, where students sit on mats that are laying on top of scooters and get pushed through a bobsled course, and curling, where they push scooters towards a target taped on the gym floor and try to score points. They also experienced short track speed skating. Students raced around a track with paper plates or wax paper under their shoes and shuffled their feet.
“It has been fun to watch how excited the students are when they come into the gym and see the different events set up. I feel like the impact has been even greater because they are learning about the Olympics in music and art as well. When we started this unit, a lot of our students said they didn’t know what the Olympics were, so to have the chance to give them some exposure to the games is very exciting.” Provided