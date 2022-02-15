Steven Paul Weber

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Steve Weber, age 72, of Fayetteville, TN. Steve was born on May 23, 1949, in Albert Lea, MN to the late Bob and Rosie Weber. He passed away on February 6, 2022, at Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Steve worked as an education specialist for the US Army, and he served in the US Marine Corps from 1967-1976. Mr. Weber was a member of the Prosperity Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion. Steve was well known as “the gummy bear man” at church.

Steve was a great storyteller and loved to perform. He was a big hit as the MC for many Veteran Day events. He loved playing Ezekial Norris, founding father of Fayetteville, at the Host of Christmas Past Celebrations.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie Clark Weber; children, Amy Weber (Steve) Miller of Buffalo, New York; Bob (April) Weber of Franklin, TN; Sara Weber Van Barneveld (James Apers) of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and Stephanie (Doug) Roam of Dixon, Missouri; grandchildren Tyler (Anne Marie) Miller, Alec Miller (fiancé, Kelli Eckenrode), Lena Rose Miller, Jake Weber, Hank Weber, Hutch Weber, Abe Weber, Shep Weber, Chloe Van Barneveld, Lex Van Barneveld, Jaden Roam, Jude Roam and Jaren Roam; great-grandson, Maverick Miller; sisters, Judi (Jim) Olson, and Joyce (Rick) Culhane; brother Dave (Robin) Weber; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his first wife, Lena Hamstra Weber; and a nephew, Matthew Olson.

Visitation with the family will be from 5 PM – 8 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Higgins Funeral Home in Fayetteville, TN. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Prosperity ARP Church in Yukon, TN, with Tyler Miller officiating and burial to follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Prosperity Cemetery Fund, c/o Shannon Cornwell, 138 Red Hill Road, Taft, TN 38488.

Higgins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Steve Weber.