Storm this week could bring up to 5 inches of snow

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting Monday evening as a wave of snow is expected to move through the area.

The weather agency stated total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible. The snow is expected to be light and fluffy.

People should plan on slippery road conditions, as widespread blowing snow could reduce visibility.

Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero are also expected, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

Visit 511.mn.org for the latest road conditions.