Thefts and other reports

Police received a report at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday of pots, pans and dishes that were stolen at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Police received a report of a theft at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday at 1721 W. Main St. that had occurred on Sunday.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 48, on three warrants at 1550 Blake Ave.

Damage reported in yard, mailbox

Deputies received a report at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday of a person who had reportedly driven through a yard and taken out a mailbox overnight at 606 William St. in Hartland.