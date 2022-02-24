Thefts and other reports
Published 12:06 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022
Police received a report at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday of pots, pans and dishes that were stolen at 800 S. Fourth Ave.
Police received a report of a theft at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday at 1721 W. Main St. that had occurred on Sunday.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette
One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
1 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 48, on three warrants at 1550 Blake Ave.
Damage reported in yard, mailbox
Deputies received a report at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday of a person who had reportedly driven through a yard and taken out a mailbox overnight at 606 William St. in Hartland.