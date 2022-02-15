Todd D. Braget

Todd Dennis Braget, 58, of Albert Lea passed away on February 9th. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Todd was born in St. Louis Park, MN on June 7th, 1963 to parents Dennis Braget and Tamra (Ginkel) Toso. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1981. He soon after enlisted in the US Navy where he served for over four years. After honorable discharge, Todd attended Vocational school in Austin, MN for electronics technology. He was a longtime employee with Midwest Wireless and Verizon as a Network Engineer. Prior to that he worked for E.F. Johnson as a Project Manager where his position took him to many places including China and numerous destinations throughout the US and Canada. He most recently worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation as a Communications Technician.

On January 21, 1984, Todd was united in marriage to his longtime love, Theresa (Stapleton) Braget in Albert Lea at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church. The couple lived in San Diego, CA during Todd’s service. In 1985 they welcomed their first child Travis. Trevor was born a couple years later in 1988. They lived in numerous different cities around the region including Albert Lea, Chanhassen, Columbia Heights, Hutchinson, and Seattle, WA. They always found their way ‘home’ back in Albert Lea where they have resided since 1999.

A gentle and kind spirit, Todd was a blessing to everyone who knew him. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed several hobbies and activities, many with family. He loved fishing, kayaking with Theresa, camping and hiking at state parks, playing guitar, playing in hockey leagues, disc golf, biking, pheasant hunting, and time at the lake lot in South Dakota. More than anything, Todd cherished his time with all his family and treasured his grandkids. He also loved to spend time with his many nieces and nephews, and more recently, their kids.

Todd is survived by his wife of 38 years Theresa Braget of Albert Lea; children Travis (Meredith) Braget of Minnetrista, and Trevor (Katie Schwartz) Braget of Mankato; grandchildren, Oliver Braget and Madison Braget; mother Tamra (John) Toso of Green Valley, AZ; brothers: Craig (Pam) Braget of Lake Mills, IA, Dean (Cheryl) Braget of Owatonna; sisters: Lori Becker of Faribault and Michelle Favilla of Roseville; stepsiblings Debra (Dan) Selner of West St. Paul, Scott Haberkorn of Los Angeles, CA, and Pamela Lyons of Cottage Grove”; father and mother in-law William and Donna Stapleton of Albert Lea, sister in-law Paula (Dan Petersen) Dahl of Albert Lea, brother in-law Tim (Mary) Stapleton of Albert Lea, sister in-law Loretta (Joe Filan) Hanegraaf of Faribault, sister in-law Ann (Gordy) Olson of Albert Lea, brother in-law Mark (Barb) Stapleton of Albert Lea; and 17 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Dennis Braget and stepmother Carolyn Braget; brother in-law, Dan Dahl, and grandparents.

There is a Celebration of Life Gathering planned for Tuesday February 22, 2022, from 4-6pm at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, MN to honor his memory.