ULVE ANNEXATION NOTICE

Notice of intent to designate an area by orderly annexation. The proposed orderly annexation agreement between Albert Lea Township and the City of Albert Lea will be signed at a future date. The area proposed for annexation is located in Albert Lea Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, as follows:

DESCRIPTION FOR ANNEXATION PURPOSES:

All that part of Lots 1, 3, 5 & 7, Edgewater Farms, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Freeborn County, Minnesota; described as follows: Beginning at the northwest corner of said Lot 7; thence South 89°48’33” East a distance of 463.14 feet on an assumed bearing on the north line of said Lots 1, 3, 5 & 7, to the northwest corner of the east 60.00 feet of said Lot 1; thence South 00°09’55” West a distance of 660.00 feet on the west line of said east 60.00 feet, to the southwest corner of said east 60.00 feet; thence North 89°48’33” West a distance of 306.75 feet on the south line of said Lots 1, 3 & 5, to the centerline of said Richway Drive; thence North 54°56’26” West a distance of 188.80 feet on said centerline, to the southerly extension of the west line of said Lot 7; thence North 00°00’19” East a distance of 552.07 feet on said west line and the southerly extension thererof, to the point of beginning.

Information concerning the proposed Annexation, including full legal descriptions, will be on file at City Hall on and after the date of this notice.

Daphney Maras

City Clerk