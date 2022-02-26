USC/AC track and field athlete signs with University of Minnesota-Morris

Published 8:48 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Submitted

Paige Diekmann, surrounded by family, coaches and friends signed her intent Thursday with University of Minnesota, Morris. Pictured in front, from left, are Lenny and Julie Diekmann, Paige Diekmann, coach Kara Christianson and coach Burnett Walton. In back, from left, are teammates Gabe Schroeder, Emily Cassens, Eleanor Kayser, Merideth Klingbeil, Lindsay Thunstedt, Kayla Thunstedt and Danika Diekmann. Provided

Paige Diekmann on Thursday signed her intent to participate in track and field at the University of Minnesota-Morris. 

Diekmann is a senior at Alden-Conger School, and this will be her sixth year as a track and field athlete for USC/AC.  

She is a sprinter and has previously run in the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and has her sights on the 800-meter as an event this year.  Diekmann also pole vaults.

USC/AC coaches and fellow teammates are proud of Paige’s accomplishments and will be wishing her all the best as she travels to Morris next year.  

