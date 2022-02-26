USC/AC track and field athlete signs with University of Minnesota-Morris

Paige Diekmann on Thursday signed her intent to participate in track and field at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

Diekmann is a senior at Alden-Conger School, and this will be her sixth year as a track and field athlete for USC/AC.

She is a sprinter and has previously run in the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and has her sights on the 800-meter as an event this year. Diekmann also pole vaults.

USC/AC coaches and fellow teammates are proud of Paige’s accomplishments and will be wishing her all the best as she travels to Morris next year.