Walz approves disaster assistance for eight southeast counties

Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Crews clean up in the back of the post office in Hartland on Dec. 15 after an EF2 tornado came through the area. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced he had authorized emergency assistance for Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Wabasha counties for damage sustained during a severe thunderstorm Dec. 15.

The storm brought multiple tornadoes, damaging winds, rain, sleet, ice and snow, causing extensive damage to public infrastructure across all eight counties, including downed electric transmission and distribution lines causing the loss of power to approximately 25,000 Minnesotans, according to a press release. The storms also damaged buildings and trees, generating significant debris.

“When disaster strikes, Minnesotans stand ready to help their neighbors,” Walz said. “We will work closely with these counties to ensure they have the resources and support they need to recover in the wake of these storms.”

The state will cover 75% of the eligible costs from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, with local governments covering the remaining 25%. The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work closely with the counties  to provide assistance as directed by the governor.

