Weather Service advises caution while driving; 1-3 inches of snow likely today

Road conditions are expected to be slippery Tuesday morning after freezing rain led to a thin layer of ice on roadways Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will develop and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather agency states between 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The Weather Service advises people slow down and use caution while driving.

To view the latest road conditions, visit 511mn.org.

Temperatures are expected to dip below zero Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with wind chills near 20 degrees below zero possible.