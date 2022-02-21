Woman arrested for meth, marijuana and other reports

Police arrested Tillie Babe Carson, 31, for fifth-degree meth possession, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 6:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street. 

 

Vehicle rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 10:27 p.m. Saturday at 206 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale. 

 

Electrical fire reported

An electrical fire was reported at 5:22 p.m. Saturday at 210 E. Lake St. in Emmons. 

 

Storage unit broken into

A lock was reported cut off a storage unit and a locker was broken into at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 401 Pilot St. Some items were missing. 

 

Lock cut off trailer, item missing

A lock was reported cut off a trailer and a speaker missing at 11:57 p.m. Friday at 1623 W. Main St. 

 

Man cited for domestic assault

Police cited Brian Keith Baldwin, 45, for domestic assault at 1:57 a.m. Sunday at 721 Minnesota Ave. 

 

Door kicked in

Police received a report of a door that was kicked in and items taken at 7:02 a.m. Sunday at 914 Luther Place. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 3:10 p.m. Sunday at 1315 Briarwood Drive. 

 

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jacob John Griffin on a felony Hennepin County warrant and driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 5:04 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Katherine Street.

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:03 p.m. Sunday at 1422 Academy Ave. 

 

