1 injured after semi rollover

One person was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea Wednesday morning after a semi rolled over near the intersection of 775th Avenue and 325th Street in Ellendale. The driver was reportedly pinned inside.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud to an Albert Lea resident.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday of four sets of washers and dryers that were stolen at 314 E. William St.

2 arrested on warrants

Nyamouch Jock Kuey, 28, reportedly turned herself in on warrants at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies arrested Marty Herman on a local warrant at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday at 202 Second Ave. NE in Clarks Grove. The theft reportedly happened on Monday.