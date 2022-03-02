2.15.22 MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

February 15, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin and Forman. Commissioner Herman was excused. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Edwin offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22–057 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). 1) Approval of the February 1, 2022 minutes. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Edwin offered the following motion; MOVED, supporting the submittal of the draft Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan to the Board of Waters and Soil Resources (BWSR) by the Policy Committee of the Shell Rock-Winnebago One Water One Plan Planning Partnership. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-058 Approving a Joint Powers Agreement with Shell Rock River Watershed District. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-059 Approving a Shared Driveway Agreement with Ulland Brothers, Inc. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following motion; MOVED, approving out of state travel for County Engineer Phil Wacholz to attend the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) Annual conference in Buffalo, New York April 24-27, 2022. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-060 Placing Heidi Theobald on Regular Full Time Employment Status. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-061 Approving Purchase of Service Agreement Mower County Health & Human Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-062 Approving the Purchase of Service Agreement with Cedar Valley Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-063 Approving the Renewal of the Contract with IMS for Guardianship and Conservatorship Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-064 Approving the Renewal of a Contract with Serenity Services for Guardianship and Conservatorship Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-065 Approving the Purchase of Service Agreement with IMS for Semi-Independent Living Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-066 Approving the Purchase of Service Agreement with Elm Care for Semi-Independent Living Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-067 Approving the Purchase of Service Agreement with REM Woodvale for Semi-Independent Living Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-068 Approving the Purchase of Service Agreement with Crest Group Home for Semi-Independent Living Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-069 Granting Tobacco Licenses. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-070 Approval of Claims. General Fund $437,636.38; County Road & Bridge $666,675.84; Human Services $158,733.56; Public Health $58,849.72; Capital Improvement $5,313.00; County Ditch $83,847.60; Trust & Agency $149,770.86; Payroll Clearing Fund $17,552.55; Turtle Creek Watershed $46.00; Recorder’s Clearing $3,455.60; Tax Collection Fund $46.22; Septic Loan Fund $46.00 FUND TOTALS $1,581,973.33. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 35. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $3,364.97. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 8:46 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator