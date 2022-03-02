2 Albert Lea wrestlers still in contention for a state title

2 other Tigers still fighting for up to 3rd place

The individual portion of the Minnesota State High School wrestling tournament kicked off Friday morning with four Albert Lea wrestlers competing for their shot at a state title.

At the end of the day, two remained in contention for first place while the other two were still competing for as high as a third-place finish.

At 106 pounds, sophomore Michael Olson earned his way into the semifinals with two pinfall victories in the opening round and quarterfinals. Olson won both of his matches by pinfall in the first period.

Senior Cameron Davis was the other Albert Lea wrestler to make it into the semifinals with a 14-3 major decision win in the opening round and a 8-4 decision win in the quarterfinals.

Freshman 113-pound Logan Davis saw success in his first round, picking up a 8-1 decision win. However, he would come up short in a 6-5 decision in the quarterfinals against the No. 1 seed in the weight class.

Logan Davis got back on track with a second-period pinfall win in the first match of the consolation rounds.

Freshman Nick Korman also picked up a win in his first match of the day at 126 pounds, notching an impressive 15-0 technical fall in the second period, before falling via pinfall in the quarterfinals to the No. 1 seed.

Korman also found redemption in the consolation round, picking up a 9-0 decision win to punch his ticket to day two.

The next consolation round and the semifinals are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.