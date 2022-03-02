2 new area COVID-19 deaths reported

Two area residents died between Tuesday and Thursday, one a 75- to 79-year-old Freeborn County person and the other an 80- to 84-year-old Mower County resident.

Within Freeborn County, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the same time frame, while another case was listed as probable.

Among the new cases, one was found in a child newborn to 4, two cases were found in children 10 to 14, one case each was discovered in a person in their 20s and 30s, three cases were found in people in their 40s, two cases were discovered in people in their 50s, three cases were found in residents in their 60s, and one case each was found in a resident in their 80s and 90s.

Three residents were sent to a hospital for treatment, and there are currently 40 active lab-confirmed cases in the county.

There have been 8,929 cases in Freeborn County, and 72 area residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Mower County experienced the highest number of new cases with 17 confirmed, and there were another three cases listed as probable. Mower County has had 11,737 total cases of COVID-19, 69 cases proving fatal.

Steele County reported nine new cases, raising Steele’s total number of cases to 10,234. There have been 58 deaths from COVID-19 complications reported in the county as well.

Faribault County reported seven new cases of the coronavirus. The county has had 3,724 total cases, and 50 area residents have died.

Waseca County had the lowest number of new cases, with a total of five confirmed cases. Waseca has reported 5,413 total cases, and 39 county residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Minnesota recorded 2,271 cases between Tuesday and Thursday, raising the state’s total number of infections to 1,417,811. A total of 52 new deaths were recorded, and there have been 12,183 casualties since the pandemic began.