2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the area

Two new area residents have died from COVID-19 complications, according to health officials.

One death occurred in a Freeborn County resident between 50 and 54, and the second was a person from Steele County between 85 and 89.

According to Freeborn County Public Health, the county reported 22 new cases, for the time period between 4 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. The county has had 8,902 total cases since the start of the pandemic, 71 of them proving fatal.

The new cases include the following from for the same time period included the following:

One case in a child newborn to 4

One case in a child 5 to 9

One case in a person in their 20s

Four cases in residents in their 30s

One case in a resident in their 40s

Three cases in people in their 50s

Five cases in residents in their 60s

Five cases in people in their 70s

One case in a person in their 80s

No residents in the county were sent to a hospital for care, and there are 46 lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

In Steele County, state health officials reported 14 new cases, and another case listed as probable as of 4 a.m. Monday. That raises the county’s total number of cases to 10,224. Fifty-eight area residents have died since the pandemic began.

Mower County reported 13 new cases, and another two were listed as probable. The county has experienced 11,716 total cases, and 68 area residents have died.

Faribault County recorded three new cases, and another two cases were listed as probable. That raises the county’s total number of cases to 3,714, and 50 area residents have died.

Waseca County confirmed three new cases. There have been 5,704 cases in Waseca, and 39 area residents have died since the pandemic began.

Minnesota experienced 2,142 new cases of COVID-19, and the state’s total number of cases now stands at 1,415,652. Twenty-two Minnesotans died, raising the total number of fatalities to 12,131.