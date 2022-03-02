2 seriously injured in crash on Highway 22 in Blue Earth County

Two people were seriously injured after four vehicles collided Sunday morning at the intersection of 134th Avenue and Minnesota Highway 22 in Blue Earth County.

Glenn Levern Pettit, 85, and Gladys Marlene Pettit, 83, both of Delavan, were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for life-threatening injuries. Tara Marie Geisthardt, 43, of Mapleton and Erika Rae Abdo, 19, of Minnesota Lake were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by Glenn Pettit, was soundbound on Highway 22, along with a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Geisthardt, while a 2015 Chevy Equinox, driven by Abdo, and a 2002 Chrysler 300, driven by Jenny Elizabeth Krosschell, 47, of Wells were northbound when the vehicles collided.

The crash took place at 8:58 a.m.

Krosschell was not injured.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor, and all occupants were wearing their seat belts.