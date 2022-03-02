2 students injured when pickup crashes into bus

Two students received minor injuries Monday morning when the bus they were riding in was struck by a pickup on Southeast Marshall Street in Albert Lea.

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 27, was arrested for driving after revocation and having an uninsured vehicle after the crash.

Police stated Johnson was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup eastbound on Southeast Marshall Street at about 7:22 a.m. when he looked at something behind him and drifted into the westbound lane, striking the driver’s side rear corner panel of a small school bus that was backing out of the driveway at 2021 S.E. Marshall St.

The bus, a 2016 Chevrolet Thomas school bus, was driven by William Ellis Elder, 68, of Albert Lea.

Police stated there were eight passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. Neither driver was injured.

Johnson was medically cleared from the crash and then taken to the Freeborn County jail.