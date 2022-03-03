3.1.22 SUMMARY

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

March 1, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman. The meeting was opened with a moment of silence in remembrance and honor of Congressman Jim Hagedorn who passed away on February 17, 2022, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda with an addition under item 9, Closed Session to include a second part of that closed meeting as authorized under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) under attorney-client privilege. Motion seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22–071 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the February 15, 2022 minutes. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. The County Administrator presented the 2022 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award to Mr. Jeff Laskowske. Mr. Laskowske said a few words at the podium. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-072 County Board Support Affirming Freeborn County’s Support For Fully Funding SCORE Grants to Counties Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-073 Granting Approval for the Re-Zoning of Real Property. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-074 Amending Code of Ordnances: Chapter 42 Article I.; Sec. 42-7 Definitions. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-075 Amending Conditional Use Permit #1. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-076 Accepting the Resignation of McKenna Cech. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-077 Permission to Fill the County Appraiser Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-078 Renewing the South Central Community-Based Initiative Joint Powers Agreement. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-079 Approving the State of Minnesota – County Child Support Program Interagency Cooperative Agreement for Calendar Years 2022-2023. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. At approximately 8:55 the Board went into closed session as allowed under Minnesota 13D.05, Subd 2 (3) and under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) under attorney-client privilege. The Board reconvened at approximately 9:39 a.m. and Administrator Jensen briefed the issues that were discussed in the closed session. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-080 Allowing unpaid Leave Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-081 Immediately Limited Access to Aristotle Insight Software. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-082 Approval of Claims General Fund $475,068.26; County Road & Bridge $102,382.84; Human Services $158,395.88; Public Health $88,937.92; Capital Improvement $25,430.00; County Ditch $36,138.10; Trust & Agency $87,203.66; Payroll Clearing Fund $13,893.89; Turtle Creek Watershed $9,570.00 FUND TOTALS $997,020.55. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 29. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $2,999.35. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 8:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator