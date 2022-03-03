3 area farms to be recognized with Sesquicentennial Farm award
Published 9:59 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022
The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday it will recognize 36 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2022.
To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Recognized in the area were the following:
- Glenville: Kalstad Farm, Jack and Natalie Thompson, 1865
- Hartland: Johnson Family Farm, 1868
- New Richland: The Sunde Family Farm, 1856