5 things to do this week: Bridal expo, Rock Your Socks, theater and music

1

Bridal Expo

The Golden Bubble Bridal Expo will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Golden Bubble venue. Tour the venue while meeting with area wedding vendors, including decorators, photographers, caterers and DJs. There will also be a wedding dress pop-up sale The Golden Bubble is at 11575 State Highway 22 in Wells.

2

Rock Your Socks

The All Together Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field committee will host the Rock Your Socks fundraiser at 9 a.m. Saturday. Wear crazy socks and have fun with family and friends and honor those with Down Syndrome. All proceeds for the event, which starts at the Brookside Boat Landing, will go towards the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field. A $5 minimum donation is suggested.

3

Concert

Chris Bertrand will have a concert, the first stop of a mini-tour, at Geneva Bar and Grill from 6:30 to 9: p.m. Thursday. Geneva Bar and Grill is located at 101 W. Main St., Geneva.

4

Theater

“Deathtrap, a classic thriller that will leave audiences spellbound until the last moment, begins a run at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center Thursday. Tickets, $15/adults and $10/students, are on sale now. Visit wiztix.com/dnboxoffice/inet/eventview.aspx?cid=42 or call 1-877-730-3144.

5

Celebrating an anniversary

Worth Brewing Company, located at 835 Central Ave. in Northwood, will celebrate 15 years by hosting an anniversary party. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday and ending on Saturday, Yankee Catering will provide food and 15 different beers will be featured.