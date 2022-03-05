5 things to do this week: Ninja Warrior competition, fundraiser, dancing and more

By Alex Guerrero

1

Ninja Warrior competition

Have you ever wanted to be on “American Ninja Warrior?”

The Albert Lea Gymnastics Club, at 2671 Y.H. Hanson Ave., Suite 101, is hosting the World Ninja Athlete Games Friday to Sunday. Challenge yourself with an opportunity to head to Las Vegas to compete in the United Ninja Athlete Association finals.

There will be two divisions, one for children 11 and under and another for people 12 and older.

Cash prizes will be given.

Cost is $45.

This will be a come-and-go event where competitors will be scheduled to run with the Ninja Master App used at registration.

2

Relay for Life fundraiser

Worth Brewing Co., at 835 Central Ave. in Northwood, will host their first-ever annual Relay for Life of Worth County putt-putt fundraiser.

In teams of five, participants will travel to nine different stops and test their putting skills, all while raising money for the Worth County Relay for Life.

Meals will be offered by Tequila’s at 6 p.m. until they’re gone for a donation, and doors at the Timber’s (where participants will meet at the end) open at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. Bidding for a silent auction closes at 8 p.m.

For more information contact 641-390-1578.

3

Dance performance

The Albert Lea and Northwood Just for Kix programs will have a community show at 6 p.m. Friday. The event is at Northwood Kensett High School, at 704 Seventh St. N. in Northwood. Tickets will be sold at the door, and only cash or checks are accepted. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 per child.

4

Painting

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays, at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons, will have a paint project night from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.

5

Art shows

Shows at both the Albert Lea Art Center and Freeborn County Arts Initiative continue this week.

At the Art Center, the “Art of Today’s Generation” exhibit features work of people between 20 and 35. The Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Through the Freeborn County Arts Initiative, the virtual exhibit “Expressions of Love” remains open through April 18. To see the exhibit, log into a website, expressionsoflove.us/, and view the show.