5 things to do this week: women’s night out, fundraiser, tribute

1

Women’s night out

Crossroads Church, at 3402 Hoeger Lane, will host a women’s night out from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Women of all ages are invited to come together and experience the community in a unique way.

The event is free, and food, worship, teaching, connection and child care are all provided.

2

Shopping

Glenville is having a Spring Fling Stop and Shop event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday throughout town. Multiple crafters and vendors will be on-hand, with the Glenville Area Women of Today hosting Easter cookie decorating and coloring activities at Glenville Village Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. The village hall is at 221 W. Main St.

There will also be bingo and a silent auction at the Legion. Bingo will be from 1 to 4 p.m., and the auction from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Glenville Legion Post 264 is at 331 W. Main St.

3

G-E golf team fundraiser

Bubba’s Bar and Grill, located at 290 W. Main St. in Glenville, is hosting a fundraiser to support the Glenville-Emmons golf team from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be an open menu.

4

Riverland open house

Riverland Community College in Albert Lea will have an informational open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Check out in-demand career and technical options, including automotive technician, diesel technician, machine maintenance and mechanics, machining, truck driving and welding.

You’ll learn more about the programs, tour shops and learning areas, have an opportunity to visit faculty and students and get admission and financial aid information. The event is free. Riverland is at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Contact 507-431-2206 or holly.loberg@riverland.edu/ioh for more information.

5

Johnny Cash tribute

Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio will perform the Premier Live Johnny Cash Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Hall looks and sounds like Cash in his early years, and he lives and breathes the Cash way of life. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at actonbroadway.com, by phone at 507-377-4371 or at the box office.