Administrator’s Corner: Celebrating School Social Work Week

Administrator’s Corner by Sheila Riebe

“School social workers have been providing services to remove barriers to learning that impede children’s ability to access and benefit from education for over a century” (Constable, 2009). Each year, the first full week in March is marked National School Social Work Week to celebrate school social workers across the nation. Albert Lea Area Schools is fortunate to have 10 amazing school social workers who play a vital role in helping our students achieve success in school. I would like to take this opportunity to recognize the critical role our social workers have in our school district and all they do to support students and families.

Founded by the School Social Work Association of America (SSWAA), the celebration emphasizes school social work contributions by focusing on the whole student, linking families to community resources, serving as a valuable voice as a part of the school’s multidisciplinary team and advocating for the profession of school social work. The theme for National School Social Work Week 2022 is “Time to Shine.” The School Social Work Association of America believes that school social workers shine brightly for their students, families, and school communities. Shining hope. Shining understanding. Shining respect.

School social workers support students with some of the most challenging issues. Factors such as hunger, homelessness and mental health issues can be barriers in learning. School social workers provide assistance to help students overcome the difficulties in their lives, so they are able to achieve academic excellence and emotional wellbeing.

Our school social workers work diligently every single day to support and advocate for students, families and their school communities. The last two years have been extremely challenging, and our school social workers continue to foster a positive climate and equip our students with the skills needed for success. Thank you for all you do to remove the barriers to learning, so our students have the chance to reach their full academic and personal potential. Continue to shine brightly!

Sheila Riebe is the executive director of special services with Albert Lea Area Schools.