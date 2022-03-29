Albert Lea High School graduation memorial causing controversy on social media

A memorial for students who have passed and who would have graduated in the class of 2022 is drawing controversy on social media.

Wednesday afternoon a Facebook post became widespread about students at Albert Lea High School asking for help from parents of students attending school.

The post reads: “As many of you know we are still grieving over the losses of our peers at our school and we are simply asking of three chairs for the 2021-2022 class of ’22 commencement in memory of those three students whom we grew up with and still hold deeply and close in our hearts.

“When asked if that could be a possibility our [Principal Chris Dibble] said something around the lines ’those students are no longer a part of our school, they are diseased.’ [sic]

“Is it really too much to ask for to have three additional chairs in memory of those three loved students?”

Albert Lea Area Schools released the following statement:

“Concerns have been expressed regarding a potential memorial for students that have passed from the graduating class of 2022.

“Historically, Albert Lea Area Schools has done some form of recognition for deceased students. We are currently in the process of trying to determine the best way to move forward. We will be reaching out to families to gather input as we develop plans.

Milestones in life, such as school graduations, are times when memories of those who died and are not there can be triggered. Commemorating the students of our school community who have died helps everyone process the devastating loss and assure that the person will not be forgotten.”