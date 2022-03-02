Albert Lea High School vocal concert happening this week

Everyone is invited to join the Albert Lea High School choirs celebrate the power of music in students’ lives at their concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school auditorium. The concert will feature the Celebr8 Choir, Tiger Choir, Varsity Choir and Concert Choir. The choirs are directed by Mary Bissen and Diane Heaney and accompanied by Aaron Bartz. Tickets for the concert are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and are available at the door. Music family concert passes are also good for this concert.

This concert is a special concert celebrating leaping into March, which has been designated as Music in Our Schools Month by the National Association for Music Education. This year’s theme is “Music: The Sound of My Heart.”

Students involved with music in Albert Lea are highly involved in many other school activities including sports, mock trial, drama, band, orchestra, National Honor Society and numerous other clubs and organizations. About 35 members of the choirs participated in a solo and ensemble contest on Feb. 12. The choir students will travel to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre to see a professional production of “Footlose” in late March. Some students will also travel to the Ordway to see a production of a Broadway show, “Waitress.” The trip to Europe needed to be canceled, but choir students will join the instrumental groups next spring on a trip to Florida.

Choir students serve as positive community role models and ambassadors for Albert Lea wherever they perform, and people are encouraged to come and enjoy the music.