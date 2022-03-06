Albert Lea’s Olson is state champ

Albert Lea sophomore Michael Olson is now state wrestling champion at 106 pounds.

Several area wrestlers have also placed at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament in St. Paul:

• Albert Lea senior Cameron Davis, second place, 138 pounds

• Albert Lea freshman Logan Davis, third place, 113 pounds

• NRHEG senior Ralph Roesler, second place, 195 pounds

• Makota Misgen, second place, 285 pounds

• Annabelle Petsinger, third place, 120 pounds

More photos and a story to follow.