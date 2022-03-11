Alyce S. Randall passed away on March 7, 2022, at ThorneCrest Retirement Center, Albert Lea, MN. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Alyce Sarah (Flim) Randall was born in Geneva Township, Freeborn County on August 27, 1934, to John and Sybil (Helgeson) Flim. She grew up on a farm near Hollandale and graduated from Albert Lea High School. After her schooling, she was united in marriage to Ralph Randall. Alyce worked as a secretary at a law office in Albert Lea and at the Geneva market, but her main job was being the mother of three kids. She was a member of the PTA, the Methodist Church, and Extension Club. She volunteered as the church secretary and played piano and organ at church. Alyce enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Wisconsin Dells with her grandkids, going to the county fair, going to grandkids’ activities (no matter how great the distance), baking Christmas cookies, walking with friends, and dancing with Ralph.

She is survived by her husband Ralph; son Ron (Pam) Randall; daughter Jean (Chuck) Groth; daughter-in-law Joyce Randall; grandchildren, Todd (Caity) Randall, Lisa (Travis) Rieger, Beth (Tony) Chau, Kelly Randall, Alex Randall, Megan Randall, Laura (Maliory) Bebeau; great grandchildren, Lily, Alyce, Leah, Olivia, Jax, Henry, Ronald, Lydia, Gus, Roland, Norah and Eleanor; brother Daryl (Karen) Flim; sisters-in-law, Betty Nesterud, Margaret Randall, and Marilyn Flim.

Alyce is preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Sybil Flim; son Brad Randall; grandson Jeffrey Randall; brother Helge Flim; in-laws Cecil and Alma Randall; Phaidore (Cliff) Trezise, Oliver Randall and Shorty Nesterud.