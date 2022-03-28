Notice of intent to designate an area by orderly annexation. The proposed orderly annexation agreement between Albert Lea Township and the City of Albert Lea will be signed at a future date. The area proposed for annexation is located in Albert Lea Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, as follows:

DESCRIPTION FOR ANEXATION PURPOSES:

That part of the NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 10-T102N-R21W, Freeborn County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner of Lot 9, Block 4 Morningside Addition, as the same is platted and recorded in the Office of the Freeborn County Recorder; thence North 89°38’00” East a distance of 110.00 feet on an assumed bearing parallel with the north line of said NE1/4 SW1/4; THENCE South 00°26’18” East a distance of 213.00 feet parallel with the east line of said Block 4 to the point of beginning; thence South 89°38’00” West a distance of 110.00 feet to the east line of said Block 4; thence South 00°26’18” East a distance of 106.70 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 8, in said Block 4; thence South 80°21’40” East a distance of 111.72 feet on the easterly extension of the north line of Neale Street, as dedicated in said Morningside addition; thence North 00°26’18” West a distance of 126.11 feet to the point of beginning.

Information concerning the proposed Annexation, including full legal descriptions, will be on file at City Hall on and after the date of this notice.

______s/s____________

Daphney Maras

City Clerk