Area COVID numbers, deaths continue to fall

According to health officials, no area residents died from COVID-19 complications between 4 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, though new cases were reported.

Mower County experienced the highest number of new cases, with 15 newly confirmed cases. So far 11,788 cases have been recorded, and 70 county residents have died from COVID-19 infections.

Steele County reported 13 confirmed cases, raising the county’s total number of cases to 10,270. Fifty-eight residents have also died.

According to Freeborn County health officials, the county reported 10 new cases. The county has experienced 9,035 total cases, 72 cases proving fatal.

The new cases include the following:

-two cases of people in their 30s

-one case of a person in their 40s

-two cases of residents in their 50s

-three cases of people in their 60s

-two cases of people in their 70s

No residents were sent to a hospital for care, and there are 17 lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn.

Faribault County recorded five new cases of COVID-19. The county has reported 3,738 total cases, and 50 area residents have died.

Waseca County confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s total number of cases to 5,470. Thirty-nine residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Minnesota experienced 1,897 new cases of COVID-19, and the state’s total number of cases now stands at 1,424,616. Thirty-two Minnesotans died, raising the total number of casualties to 12,321.