Arlene D. Levine, of Albert Lea, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was called home on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 Friday, March 25, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Kiester.