Authorities investigating house fire

Authorities are investigating a fire in an abandoned house Tuesday evening northwest of Hartland.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were dispatched to the fire at about 5:57 p.m. to 32490 680th Ave.

When they arrived, the entire structure was fully engulfed.

The press release stated during the investigation, it was determined the structure was an abandoned home that did not have power.

At this time, it is unknown how the fire started; however, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and will be assisting in the investigation.

Agencies assisting with the call were the Hartland, Freeborn and New Richland fire departments.