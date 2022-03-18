Barbara Marie Carlson

Carlson, Barbara M. age 76 of Mounds View, MN, formerly of Albert Lea. Preceded in death by parents, Flora Marie & Luther Theodore Canipe; guardians, Olen & Victoria Evans. Survived by husband of 51 years, Richard Carlson; children, Angela Dealmeida (Brian), Michael Carlson and Stephen Carlson (April); grandchildren, Jordan, Brian, Grace, Emma, Sam and Ben. Funeral Service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy 65) Monday, March 21, 2022 at 12 Noon with visitation one hour prior. Interment Hillside Cemetery.

