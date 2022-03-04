Berdine G. Honsey

Berdine Genevieve Honsey, age 102, passed away peacefully March 1, 2022 at her home at Knutson Place in Albert Lea, MN.

Funeral services will be held at Emmons Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 11:00 AM, officiated by Pastor Ryan Henkel. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the Emmons Lutheran Church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Emmons Lutheran Church or Oaklawn Cemetery.

Berdine was born November 9, 1919 on the family farm in rural Conger to David and Clara (Bergeson) Opdahl. Berdine was baptized, and confirmed at Lime Creek Lutheran Church, rural Emmons. This is where she met her future husband, Homer. Berdine graduated from Alden High School in 1938. On November 24, 1940 she was united in marriage to Homer Honsey and to this union 10 children were born. They began their married life farming, before moving to Keister to manage the Locker Plant. They later moved back to Emmons and farmed north of town where they raised their family. In the late ‘80’s Homer retired and they moved to Emmons where they enjoyed life in the city!

Berdine’s life was a living example of kindness and compassion for others. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved to cook and bake, garden, quilt and sew. She also loved to golf, play cards and enjoyed the neighborhood get-togethers and spending time at the Sr. Citizens Center. She was a constant spectator at sporting events when the kids were playing. She was a 4-H leader for many years and the county fair was always a highlight. Who can forget the fried chicken dinner with all the fixins on “Show Day”? Berdine was an active member of Emmons Lutheran Church teaching Sunday School, helping with quilting days, participating in Bible Studies, LCW and helping with the annual lutefisk supper. She especially loved her role as grandma. Every grandchild received a personalized quilt for their high school graduation, something that will bring them lasting memories of grandma. She loved life and particularly enjoyed visits from family and friends especially when grandkids came for cookies after school, putting them in her mailbox if she wasn’t going to be home.

Berdine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Homer in 1999, an infant daughter, two sons, Dean & Ross and a daughter-in-law, Betty. Also preceding her in death, seven siblings, Buell Opdahl, Orrin Opdahl, Agnes Groe, Helen Kaplan, Eunice Opdahl, Evelyn Stadheim, and Ruth Schmidt.

She is survived by her children, Curtis Honsey (Renee Bergo), Neal (Gayle) Honsey, Howard (Connie) Honsey, Loren Honsey, Dennis (Heidi) Honsey, all of Emmons, Judy (Tom) Cleveland of Ogden, IA, and Richard (Bobbi) Honsey of Forest City, IA, daughter-in-laws, Joey (Leland) DeWitt, and Diane Honsey (Scott Marpe) also of Emmons, sister, Valborg Larson, Enumclaw, WA, brother-in-law, Harris (LeAnn) Honsey, 25 grandchildren, a whole bunch of great-grandkids, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

We will never forget her compassion for others, her faith in God, and her sharp mind and sense of humor up until the end. We are honored to call her mom and she will be missed.