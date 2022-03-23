Beverly Marie Field, age 86, of Albert Lea, passed away on March 19, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Beverly was born on October 11, 1935, to Lyle and Lillian Larson in Frost, MN.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining and making her guests feel special. Family was a big part of Beverly’s life. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and loved attending their events. Robert and Beverly also enjoyed going down to Arizona where they spent 15 winters.

Beverly cherished her faith. She was a member at Grace Lutheran Church and Sons of Norway.

Survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Field; children, Doug (Jan) Field and Julie (Randy Scharpen) Cords; grandchildren, Brady (Dani) Field, Brittany (Joe Shapiro) Cords, and Shane Cords; great grandson, Archer Field; siblings, Barb Larson and Gary (Alice) Larson; sister-in-law, Lois Pearson.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Lillian Larson; in law’s. Gordon and Pearl Field; sister and brother in laws, Gladys and Lowell Helstedt and brother-in-law, Bob Pearson.

Funeral Service 11 am, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.