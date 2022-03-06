BIDS/AIRPORT

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK

ALBERT LEA MUNICIPAL AIRPORT

FAA AIP NO. 3-27-0003-23-2022/SP A2401-82

AIRFIELD PAVEMENT REHABILITATION

NOTICE OF THE TAKING OF BIDS FOR THE AIRFIELD PAVEMENT REHABILITATION PROJECT, FAA AIP NO. 3-27-0003-23-2022/SP A2401-82, AT THE ALBERT LEA MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, ALBERT LEA, MN

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Albert Lea, MN (OWNER), until 3:00 PM CDT on the 22nd day of March, 2022. Proposals shall be submitted to the City Clerk, City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007. The City of Albert Lea, MN will meet on March 28th, 2022, at 7:00 PM CDT in said City Council Chambers, City Hall to consider the bids submitted for the Airfield Pavement Rehabilitation project.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at Albert Lea Municipal Airport Conference Room, Albert Lea, MN at 11:00 AM CST on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. The pre-bid meeting is not mandatory, but attendance is encouraged.

Major items for which bids will be received include:

Quantity/Unit

Route, Clean, & Seal Bituminous Cracks 70,000 LF

Full Depth Bituminous Mill & Fill 135 SY

Emulsified Asphalt Surface Treatment 137,350 SY

Temporary Runway & Taxiway Pavement Marking 50,000 SF

Remove Pavement Marking 91,600 SF

Federal Provisions apply to this bid proposal:

• Buy American Preferences for construction contracts (Title 49 US Code, Chapter 501).

• The provisions of 49 CFR Part 30 – Denial of Public Works Contracts to Suppliers of Goods and Services of Counties That Deny Procurement Market Access to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade Restriction).

• Minimum wage rates to be paid laborers and mechanics have been determined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5) and are listed in the Special Provisions of the project specifications. The Contractor will be required to comply with the wage and labor requirements and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates.

• This contract is subject to the provisions of Executive Order 11246 DOL Regulation 41 CFR Part 60 – Affirmative Action to Insure Equal Employment Opportunity.

• U.S. Department of Transportation Regulations 49 CFR Part 26 – Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation.

• The contractor shall comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 29, Government Debarment and Suspension and Government Requirements for Drug-Free Workplace.

The specific requirements for the above Federal Provisions are incorporated by reference and are included in the Construction Contract/Supplementary Contract Provisions/Federal Requirements section of the Specifications.

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $25.00 by inputting Quest project #8134152 on the website’s Project Search page. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

Published upon order of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota. By: Ian Rigg, City Manager