BIDS/ARENA ROOFING

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

1.1 PROJECT INFORMATION

A. Notice to Bidders: Qualified bidders may submit bids for project as described in this Document. Submit bids according to the Instructions to Bidders.

1. Regulatory Requirements: The provisions of MINN. STAT. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this Contract.

B. Project Identification: Albert Lea Ice Arena Reroof

1. Project Location:

401 Lake Chapeau Dr.

Albert Lea, MN 56007

C. Owner: City of Albert Lea; 221 E. Clark St., Albert Lea, MN 56007

D. Architect: TSP, Inc, 1500 Highway 52 North, Rochester, MN 55901

E. Project Description:

1. Demolition of existing adhered EPDM roof membrane, metal flashing, and accessories. Inspection and replacement of existing insulation as needed. Provide new mechanically fastened cover board, fully adhered EPDM, and all associated blocking, flashing and trim. a. On site coordination will be required with rooftop mechanical work being completed by others.

2. Project cost range is anticipated to be under $850,000.00

F. Construction Contract: Bids will be received for the following Work:

1. General Contract (all trades).

1.2 BID SUBMITTAL AND OPENING

A. Owner will receive sealed lump sum bids until the bid time and date at the location given below. Owner will consider bids prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders issued by Owner, and delivered as follows:

1. Bid Date: April 12, 2022

2. Bid Time: 3:00 p.m. local time.

3. Location:

Albert Lea City Hall – Clerks office

221 E. Clark St.

Albert Lea, MN 56007

B. Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud.

1.3 BID SECURITY

A. Bid security in the form of a bid bond shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities.

1.4 PR-EBID MEETING

Pre-Bid Date: March 29, 2022

Pre-Bid Time: 11:00 a.m. local time.

Location:

Albert Lea Ice Arena

401 Lake Chapeau Dr.

Albert Lea, MN 56007

1.5 DOCUMENTS

A. You may order sets by contacting:

Franz Reprographics-Rochester

4871 19th Street NW, Suite 110

Rochester, MN 55901

Phone: 507.287.1090

Home page – Franz Reprographics

Or:

Quest CDN

Quest Project No. 8156652

www.questcdn.com

$15.00 download fee

B. Bidders / Contractors are responsible for obtaining copies of the construction documents for bidding and construction, and for any costs incurred therein.

C. Bid Notices, Bid Addendums, and Electronic Drawings for this project will be distributed by Franz and Quest CDN.

1.6 TIME OF COMPLETION

A. Successful bidder shall begin the Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time

1.7 BIDDER’S QUALIFICATIONS

A. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work. A Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of Contract amount, and Insurance in a form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful Bidder.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 19 and 26, 2022

BIDS/ARENA ROOFING