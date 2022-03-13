BIDS/FARM LAND LEASE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

2022-2026 FARM LAND LEASE

City Project No. 2112

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the of the City Clerk at the City Center, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, until 3:00 PM April 5, 2022, to rent approximately 44.50 tillable acres from the City of Albert Lea.

The approximate 44.50 acres consists of five different tracts, only one tract of the five contain a Farm Service Number and that is 9422, Tract Number 56139. The tracts are as follows:

1. City Area 8.8 acres

2. City Garage 4.5 acres

3. Keystone Property 4.1 acres

4. Spark Avenue 2.7 acres

5. Tract 9422 24.5 acres

Cover crops such as oats and wheat are required for the first year, then hay crops such as grass, clover and alfalfa for the remaining four years. The lease will be for five years, April 1, 2022 – December 31, 2026.

For further information please contact Ryan Hajek, Assistant Director of Public Works at 507-377-4378.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager