BIDS/JOB 2202

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minnesota

2022 State Aid Street Overlay Project

City Project Number: 2202

SAP’s: 101-104-004 & 101-129-005

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, April 5, 2022, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

3,829 SY Edge Mill Bituminous Surface

17,441 SY Full-Width Mill Bituminous Surface

3,931 Tons Bituminous Paving

200 LF Curb & Gutter Design B-624

289 LF RCP Culvert Replacement

1,158 LF Epoxy Paint Striping – Yellow

16,009 LF Epoxy Paint Striping – White

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, March 29, 2022

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 8145738, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid this project.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick, City Manager

DATED: March 5, 2022