Board approves contracts for summer construction work

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved multiple contracts for road improvements and other projects to be made this summer in the county.

• The commissioners approved an about $399,000 bid from Freeborn Construction for storm sewer and watermain at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

The county received four bids ranging from about $399,000 to $598,000, with the engineer’s estimate at about $443,000.

• The board awarded an almost $3 million contract with Ulland Brothers Inc. for the reclamation, recondition and aggregate surfacing on County State-Aid Highway 26 between Freeborn County Road 46 and Minnesota Highway 251 north of Hayward.

The county received four bids, with the highest at about $4.92 million. The engineer’s estimate was $3.08 million.

• The board awarded an almost $2 million contract with Ulland Brothers Inc. for the mill and bituminous overlay on a portion of County State-Aid Highway 6 from Highway 109 to County Road 29.

Only one bid was received, which was about $50,000 higher than the engineer’s estimate.

• The board authorized an almost $1.14 million contract with Ulland Brothers Inc. for the mill and overlay of a portion of Freeborn County Road 84 from U.S. Highway 65 to County State-Aid Highway 26. Ulland was the only company to bid. The bid was about $10,000 less than the engineer’s estimate.

• The annual road striping contract for the year was awarded to Traffic Marking Service for about $174,000. There were two bids received four the service, with the engineer’s estimate at about $151,000.

• The commissioners approved a contract with Freeborn County Coop for about $149,000 for base stabilization with magnesium chloride. Freeborn County Coop was the only bid received.

• Commissioners approved a $1.04 million contract with ASTECH Corp. for micro-surfacing of areas on county state-aid highways 20, 25 and 46.

ASTECH was the only bidder, and the engineer’s estimate was about $848,000.

• The board approved a contract with Ulland Brothers for a guarantee of 5,000 tons of washed sand for ice control. The bid was for $10.50 a ton.

• The county also authorized an agreement between the county and the state to access federal funds for improvements on County State-Aid Highway 35 in 2022 instead of 2023.

The cost of the units after trade allowances is about $472,000.

• The board also approved replacing two motor graders, which have been included in the 2023 preliminary budget.

County Engineer Phil Wacholz said he wanted to order them this year to ensure timely delivery of the new units and to take advantage of 2022 state bid pricing.

In other action, the board:

• Approved resolutions for Minnesota Lawful Gambling Premises permits for Good Shot LLC and Freeborn Lake Recreation Association (DBA Oakview Golf Course) to benefit Ducks Unlimited Frozen North Chapter.

• Set a public hearing for 8:45 a.m. April 19 regarding redistricting in the county.

• Placed Craig Rosell, feedlot officer with the county on regular, full-time employment status.

• Renewed a contract with Thomas Allen to provide case management services for individuals with certified disabilities.

Department of Human Services Director Suzi Nerison said most of the contract is paid by the state.

• Approved allowing four Public Works employees two attend a Ziegler CAT governmental training and safety days May 16 to 18. Ziegler covers the cost of the trip, along with food and lodging.

• Went into closed session to discuss health data that is not public.