Campus notes

Augustana University

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

• Erika Bute of Alden

• Madelyn Carstens of Albert Lea

• Sara Kabrud of Albert Lea

• Samantha Skarstad of Albert Lea

Bethel University

Local students attending Bethel University in St. Paul have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester.

The Dean’s List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

Albert Lea/Clarks Grove

• Travis Jensen

Albert Lea

• Michael Savelkoul

Drake University

The following local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.

To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2021 semester at Drake.To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2021 semester at Drake.

From Albert Lea, Mikayla Hillman was named to the President’s Lis, and Zoe Sadauskis was named to the Dean’s List.

Gustavus Adolphus

Rachel Rehnelt of Albert Lea was recently named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0=A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2021.

Millikin University

Greta Jacobson of Ellendale is among the undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen.

Among 3,655 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.