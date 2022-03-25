Catherine Jean Stout (Bjerke) 59, p assed away on March 12th, 2022 in Rochester. She was born on April 30 1962, graduate from Alden High School. She worked for Eddie’s Bar she was known as “short shot”. She married Greg Stout, had a son named Jon David Stout after Greg’s Dad. Later divorced. She worked at Spankey’s, in Hollandale as a bartender. Also worked at Shopko for 14 years. She was presently living in Albert Lea with a friend called “boyfriend” (Jeff Robbins) and she was known as girlfriend. They lived in Albert Lea on Garfield Ave. She had a stroke on Dec 12. She was in Mankato (Mayo) After two in half months she came home, on the second day she had a seizure and was transferred to St. Mary’s Rochester. Cathy suffered another stroke on the other side of her brain. Unfortunately she was not able to recover from that. She was a little stubborn and hard headed but had a big heart. Even though she did not have much she would offer help to people that were in need and feed the tree rats and birds because they looked hungry. She also like fishing, wood working, riding bike. She will be missed. Blessed be her memory.